 Tara Sutaria's Survival Thriller Apurva To Release On OTT On November 15; FIRST Look Out
Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image

Actress Tara Sutaria, who will be seen as the lead in the upcoming movie 'Apurva', has visited Delhi's prestigious 'Lav Kush Ramlila', along with the film team. The team unveiled the intriguing first look and announced the release date amidst huge crowds and tremendous fanfare at the Lav Kush Ramlila Ground at Red Fort, New Delhi.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film stars a unique ensemble cast of Tara, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav, who have united to showcase one of the most powerful stories of good over evil onscreen.

Talking about the same, Tara said, "This is a powerful and thrilling story of an ordinary girl whose inner strength, intelligence, wit and courage shape a journey that will keep one at the edge of their seat."

"It's the role of a lifetime for me and I am eagerly awaiting audiences to see my transformation in Apurva as we launch our trailer very soon," she added.

Set in one of the most dangerous places in India - Chambal, 'Apurva' is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live.

Abhishek said, "My character in Apurva is perhaps one of the most menacing and fearsome ones that I have portrayed so far. The powerful script instantly appealed to me when I first heard it."

Rajpal, whose dramatic new look has struck a lot of intrigue, said, "Audiences will see me in a very different and unusual avatar in Apurva which will be revealed when our trailer launches very soon."

'Apurva' is set to release on November 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

