Dinner Date Or Aashiqui 3 PR?: Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria's Surprise Mumbai Outing Raises Eyebrows (WATCH)

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria both had been staying away from the limelight for the past few days, but on Saturday night, they took netizens by surprise when they were seen hanging out together. The two were papped as they exited a posh restaurant in Mumbai together, and it sure did raised eyebrows on the internet.

Several photos and videos of Kartik and Tara are now going viral on the internet in which they can be seen exiting the swanky restaurant one after the other. The two even gave each other the tightest hug, before parting ways.

Kartik-Tara's surprise Saturday outing

Kartik can be seen looking dapper in a white formal shirt and black pants, all the while flaunting his latest look for his film, Chandu Champion. Tara, on the other hand, looked chic in a black crop top and a leopard-printed long pencil skirt.

As soon as they left the restaurant, they were hounded by the paparazzi, but both Kartik and Tara, who are otherwise always ready to pose for the shutterbugs, were seen not stopping for photos, and instead, they quickly hugged and zoomed off in their respective cars.

Kartik was seen escorting Tara to her car first and waving her goodbye, before leaving the spot in his own set of wheels.

Netizens speculate about Kartik-Tara

As soon as the videos of the two went viral, netizens wondered if there was a new couple in town. Several media portals also suggested that Kartik and Tara first enjoyed a movie together, which was followed by a dinner date.

At the same time, a section of the internet believed the entire episode to be a publicity stunt for the promotions of the film, Aashiqui 3.

"KA always dates the hottest girls in Bollywood," a user wrote, while another stated, "New Aashiqui pair yassss pls!"

While Kartik's name has been confirmed for Aashiqui 3, the female lead has not been revealed yet. However, reports have been going viral for quite some time now that Tara has signed the dotted lines for the role.

