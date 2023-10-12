Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan Calls His 8-Minute Long Single Shot War Sequence Most Memorable |

In the second schedule of the highly-anticipated sports drama Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan, the team embarked on an ambitious undertaking: shooting an astonishing 8-minute-long single-shot war sequence at a breathtaking altitude of 9000 feet above sea level. This scene promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

Sharing a photo of himself holding a gun on the battlefield, Kartik expressed, “This 8-minute-long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular, and undoubtedly the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you, @kabirkhankk, sir, for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime.”

The highlight of this ambitious endeavor was the filming of a 1965 battle, executed on an unprecedented scale for a single-shot action sequence. The location for this daring feat was the picturesque Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, perched at an altitude of 9000 feet above sea level, where the team constructed a massive army camp set.

The preparation for this epic war sequence involved five days of intensive rehearsals with Kartik, Vijay Raaz, and Bhuvan Arora, ensuring that every detail was perfected. On the sixth day, the team executed the sequence flawlessly, capturing the essence of the dramatic wartime events.

The film marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala. This announcement is a significant one, as three prominent figures in the industry are coming together to bring an intriguing real-life story of a sportsperson to the screen. Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on June 14, 2024.

