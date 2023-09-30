Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Chandu Champion Becomes Sajid Nadiadwala's 30th Film To Be Shot In Kashmir

Sajid Nadiadwala is currently filming for the much-anticipated sports drama 'Chandu Champion' headlined by superstar Kartik Aaryan and directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. The film has gone on the floors with muhurat shot in London, ahead of which the first look poster of Kartik Aaryan was released that took over the heads of the audience.

While this has raised the excitement for the film, Nadiadwala is now ready to elevate the much-hyped exhilaration and will shoot a major chunk of the film in the beautiful locales of Kashmir.

Kashmir holds a special place for the Nadiadwala's, as this is the 30th film which is going to be shot in Kashmir. Right from the days of Abdul Karim Nadiadwala, who is Sajid Nadiadwala's grandfather, and has produced films like Pathar Ke Sanam in the 1960s, Aa Gale Lag Ja, Rafu Chakkar, Haath Ki Safai, Adalat starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Singh, and many more.

Nadiadwala had shot his films like Highway, starring Alia Bhatt; Heropanti, which was also the debut film of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon; Phantom, starring Saif Ali Khan; and SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. An interesting real-life story of a sportsperson, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release in June 2024.

