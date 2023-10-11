Kartik Aaryan Likely To Appear On Season 8 Of Koffee With Karan?

This October, filmmaker Karan Johar is back with his Koffee and Konscience in tow. Ever since the promo of his famous chat show Koffee With Karan made headlines, last week, entertainment portals and fan clubs have been abuzz guessing the line-up of guests who are expected to grace the couch.

From actor-director duos, to real-life couples, from siblings to rumoured couples, the speculations on the internet are going berserk. In such instances, one name that is doing the rounds is Kartik Aaryan. It is being speculated that the Bhool Bhulaiyya actor might possibly grace the couch in season 8 of KWK.

It is also being said that the actor and the filmmaker are likely to address and clear the air about their much-talked about fallout during Dostana 2. As per a report by a leading entertainment portal, the duo are keen to bury their differences aside and rekindle their equation. Although some are unsure about who will accompany the actor on the show, others are of the opinion that Kartik will make a solo appearance.

Despite their fall-out, Kartik and Karan made several public appearances together. At an awards night in 2022, the two alongside a host of other Bollywood actors danced to 'The Punjaabban Song' from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, on-stage. Moreover, the two posed for pictures together and attended panel discussions at the recently concluded Melbourne International Film Festival.

In the past, the actor made an appearance on the show in season 6 alongside Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. Koffee With Karan Season 8 will stream on Disney+Hotstar from October 26, onwards.

Kartik on the work-front

Following the stupendous success of his last release Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, the actor is now filming Chandu Champion, which will be directed by Kabir Khan. Featuring music by Pritam, the film will release in cinemas on June 14, 2024. Besides that, he also has 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', and Chandoo Mondeti's sci-fi thriller in his kitty.

