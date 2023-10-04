Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty To Appear On Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8? | Photo Via Instagram

Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, is back with its eight season. The show will stream from October 26 on Disney+Hotstar. Earlier today, the filmmaker made an official announcement with a promo video.

Now, according to a report in Filmfare, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are all set to appear on Koffee With Karan season 8. The actor-filmmaker duo are currently working on Singham Again, which is a sequel to the 2011 film Singham.

In Singham Again, Ajay will reprise his original role as Singham, and Deepika Padukone will also be a part of the film as the female lead. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, who were seen as Simmba and Sooryavanshi, respectively, in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, will also be seen.

A few days ago, the cast kicked off the shooting of Singham Again with a muhurat pooja. Sharing the photos, Devgn wrote, "12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!"

Talking about Koffee With Karan season 8, earlier today, Johar shared the promo video from the show and wrote, "Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I'm still brewing Season 8! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - streams from 26th October only on Disney+Hotstar."

