Koffee With Karan 8 Tentative Guest List

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
Karan Johar's sensational talk show Koffee With Karan is all set to return with its new season by the end of October. Ahead of its premiere, here's a look at the guests who might grace the show this year
As per latest reports, the blockbuster Singham duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, will appear in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8
Koffee With Karan 8 might also be the first time Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will grace the couch together
The man of the year, Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly set to make a solo appearance on Koffee With Karan 8
Two of the biggest stars of the Spy Universe, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, will reportedly make a grand appearance on Koffee With Karan 8
Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday might just make their relationship on Koffee With Karan 8
Debutantes Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will be seen spilling some hot beans on the Koffee couch
Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol will be seen making a rare appearance on Koffee With Karan 8
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly grace Koffee With Karan 8
Kajol and Kriti Sanon, who are set to star in Do Patti, will reportedly be guests on Karan's couch
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to appear on Koffee With Karan together for the first time
Life might come to a full circle for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as their love story began on the Koffee couch and they are now expected to appear as a couple
Ram Charan and Prabhas will be seen sharing their never-seen-before camaraderie on the Koffee couch
Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar and Chhote Miyan Tiger Shroff might come together on Koffee With Karan 8
Siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are expected to grace Koffee With Karan 8 together once again
