Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra To Be FIRST Guests To Grace The Koffee Couch?

After a successful seventh season, Karan Johar is back with yet another season of his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. It is slated to premiere from October 26 onwards on Disney+.

While the audience is awaiting to know who will grace Johar's 'Koffee Couch,' a new report in Zoom states that lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will appear on the show as the first guests.

The source added that yet again this season, Karan may invite Kareena Kapoor Khan with her mother, Babita Kapoor, or her father, Randhir Kapoor.

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will also be a part of the show this year, primarily to promote Singham Again.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Karan wrote, "Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I’m still brewing Season 8! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - streams from 26th October only on @disneyplushotstar!"

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Jaisalmer's regal Suryagarh Palace in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by the duo's close friends and family.

Karan Johar was also present at the couple's wedding alongside Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and his wife Mira Kapoor.

