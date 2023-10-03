 Kartik Aaryan Shares His Post Work-Out Glow, Leaves Fans Curious About His Skincare Regime
The actor will be next seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is an avid social media user, on Tuesday gave a sneak peek into his post workout glow, leaving his fans awestruck with his looks.

Kartik is currently busy shooting for upcoming sports drama 'Chandu Champion'. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a sun-kissed selfie, wherein he can be seen donning a white tee shirt, a grey hoodie, and a matching cap, which reads as "cowboys". The 'Luka Chuppi' fame actor captioned the post as: "Post workout glow", followed by a baby angel emoji.

The post garnered more than 45,000 likes within 20 minutes. The actor enjoys a massive fan-following of 30.9 million followers on the photo-sharing application.

Fans took to the comment section, and showered their love on Kartik.

They wrote: "you make everyone completely in awe of you", "you're giving disney prince vibes", "as bright as the sun", "Milan does a very good haircut", "you have this glow 24/7", "drop that skincare routine", "this glow from you comes all day everyday", "my fav hero", "chamakta hua chehra".

Earlier, Kartik had called his character in 'Chandu Champion' as the 'most challenging' journey of his career. "And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins," Kartik shared.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it will release on June 14, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic drama film stars Kiara Advani opposite Kartik. The film features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

