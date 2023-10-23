 Netizens Slam Tara Sutaria For Wearing Bold Tube Blouse At Lav Kush Ramlila In Delhi: 'Shame On Her' (WATCH)
Netizens Slam Tara Sutaria For Wearing Bold Tube Blouse At Lav Kush Ramlila In Delhi: 'Shame On Her' (WATCH)

For the event, Tara wore a red banarasi saree and paired it with a matching bold tube blouse

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria attended the iconic Lav Kush Ramlila at Red Fort on Sunday (October 22) to share the first look poster of her upcoming film Apurva. The actress also announced the release date of the film amidst huge crowds and tremendous fanfare at the prestigious event.

Several photos and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media platforms. Tara looked gorgeous in a red banarasi saree. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her ethnic look with gold jewellery.

article-image

However, soon after Tara's visuals surfaced, netizens slammed Tara for wearing a bold tube blouse. Several users took to the comments section of a celebrity photographer's Instagram post and said that her choice of blouse was not appropriate for the religious event.

"Who is her stylist.. ek Hindu festival mein Yun adhe nanga jana zaroori hai kya. Actress or not can't u ladies dress decently," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Stupid dressing sense."

"Yaah pooja mey blouse tuh pura pehnkar a jati,' read a comment.

Another comment read, "Is it necessary to show body parts even when you are aware in which function or in which occasion you are going as a chief guest...Shame on such Bollywood actress."

On the other hand, several users and fans also praised the actress and called her 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous'. "She looks pretty in red saree," a fan commented on the video.

article-image

Tara Sutaria's upcoming films

Tara was last seen in the action thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' which garnered decent responses from the audience. The actress will be next seen in 'Apurva' which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film will be Tara's first as a solo female lead. It will release on an OTT platform on November 14.

It was also reported that Tara will play the lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers of the film yet.

