'You Can’t Control Box Office Results': Dwayne Johnson Reacts To The Smashing Machine Becoming A Flop

The Smashing Machine Poster

Dwayne Johnson starrer The Smashing Machine was touted to be one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year. But the movie, which was released in the US on October 3, 2025, has failed to make a mark at the box office. Till now, the Benny Safdie directorial has collected around $6 million, which is a disappointing amount.

On Monday, Johnson took to Instagram to share a long note in which he thanked people who watched the movie and also reacted to the box office failure. The actor wrote, "From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine. In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity."

"It was my honor to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie @bowedtie. Thank you brother for believing in me. Truth is this film has changed my life. With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy, dj," he further wrote.

The Smashing Machine is a biopic on American former wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr. The movie received mostly positive reviews, but still it failed to make a mark at the box office. At the Venice International Film Festival, Benny Safdie won the Silver Lion award, and at the Savannah Film Festival, he won the Maverick Director Award.

The Smashing Machine India Release Date

While The Smashing Machine was released in the US last Friday, it will hit the big screens in India on October 10, 2025. So, let's wait and watch whether the movie will be able to make a mark at the box office in India or not.