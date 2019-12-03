'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' first track 'Shankara re Shankara' is musical face-off between Ajay and Saif

Rich in its visual appeal, the first song 'Shankara re Shankara' from 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is out and it's just as breathtaking as the film's trailer!

Sung in the glory of Lord Shiva, the track features Ajay Devgn's powerful moves which turn into a minor face-off between the Marathas and Mughals after Saif Ali Khan takes to the throne kept in front of the leading man.