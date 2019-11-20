ThanksMughals trends to protest ‘vilification’ after 'Tanhaji' Trailer

Meanwhile, some disagreed with the idea. One user wrote: “Disagree with #ThanksMughals. Like any medieval rulers, Mughals pursued power. When we cherrypick their achievements, we justify Sanghis who cherrypick Mughal atrocities to attack today's Muslims. We should stand with Muslims, Sikhs other minorities, not with Mughals or Peshwas.” Ajay Devgn dropped the much-awaited trailer of war saga ' Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which will take you down the Mughal era. The breathtaking trailer showcases the era like never before.

The 'Phool Aur Kaante' actor shared the trailer on Instagram handle and captioned the video as, "4th Feb 1670: The surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire! Witness history like never before. Presenting the official #TanhajiTrailer."

The trailer of the movie depicts the surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire. It essays the battles fought for the freedom of the throne of Kondhana constituency.

Ajay Devgn who plays the protagonist, Tanaji Malusare, is seen fighting for the state and its freedom against the crooked antagonist Udaybhan played by Saif Ali Khan who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Kajol is seen essaying the role of Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare, who stands by him like a rock.

The trailer also features Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata. The trailer showcases the ferociousness of the Marathas when it comes to fighting for their land.

'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' is a biographical period drama film based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare. The movie also features Neha Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The 3D movie is set to release on 10th January 2020.