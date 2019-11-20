Not 'Shivaji', it's 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj': Sharad Kelkar corrects journalist during 'Tanhaji' trailer launch

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Kelkar said, "'Tanhaji' is my fourth association with Ajay (Devgn) sir... I did a show on TV with him then 'Baadshaho' and then 'Guest iin London'... He's like a big brother.”

The actor also heaped praises on Ajay. "He's a great actor, a great professional to learn from. He's very focussed. The kind of film we are doing now is first of a kind. It's shot entirely in a studio. It's 3D," he added.

'Tanhaji' is an upcoming biographical period drama which also stars Kajol. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

Earlier, Kaun Banega Crorepati show host Amitabh Bachchan asked this question on a recent episode: Which of these rulers was a contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb? A) Maharana Pratap B) Rana Sanga C) Maharaja Ranjit Singh D) Shivaji.

While asking this question, Bachchan mentioned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji. The answer option also read "Shivaji".

After receiving flak on social media and seeing the outrage in public, Sony TV apologized for the same.