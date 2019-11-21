Rajnikanth’s 'Darbar' challenge to 'Tanhaji' and 'Chhapaak'

Rajnikanth’s forthcoming film 'Darbar', directed by A.R. Murugadoss is slated to release on January 9, 2020. The film is going to be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This action thriller is has been shot in Mumbai as the story has the backdrop of the city. The film was always supposed to release around Pongal and with now they are eyeing to get a long five day weekend by releasing a day prior.

A source says, “ Rajnikanth’s film was initially supposed to release around January 15, later the date was changed to January 10 and now it is releasing on January 9. His films have always created a lot of buzz, although some of his last films have not done exceptional business, they did open well. This particular film will definitely pose a challenge for both Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. Both the films are going to clash at the box office and now they will have to share screens with Rajnikanth’s film at least down south.”

Deepika’s film is set in the north while Ajay’s film has Maharashtra’s backdrop. So their target audiences are different but since three films releasing together is always not advisable as three of them will have to suffer at the box office.