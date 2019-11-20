Ajay Devgn felt at home working with Kajol in 'Tanhaji'

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn says working with wife Kajol once again on the sets of his upcoming film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" felt like being at home.

"Tanhaji" will be Ajay's 100th release and, asked about his feeling on working with his wife, actress Kajol, on the ambitious period drama, he replied: "I don't know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won't be able to differentiate."

Ajay was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Tanhaji". Present at the occasion were also his co-stars of the film Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar, besides the film's director Om Raut, and co-producers Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat, along with Ajay's close friend Rohit Shetty. Kajol couldn't be part of the trailer launch because she is away in Singapore to attend her daughter Nysa's college meet.