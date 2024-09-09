 Tamil Producer Dilli Babu Dies At 50, Funeral To Be Held Today In Chennai
Vishnu Vishal's Ratsasan producer Dilli Babu passed away early on September 9 in Chennai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic turn of events, Tamil producer Dilli Babu passed away at the age of 50 in Chennai during the early hours of September 9. He reportedly died at 12:30 a.m., leaving the entire Tamil film industry in shock over his sudden demise. His mortal remains have been brought to his residence in Perungalathur, Chennai.

According to India Today, Dilli Babu's funeral is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 9. He had been admitted to a private hospital due to an illness, but further details regarding his death are yet to be disclosed.

Producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures expressed his shock and mourned Dilli Babu's demise. His post read, "Deeply saddened by the loss of producer #Dillibabu of @AxessFilm Factory . So many young and new talents were supported by him. A big loss to film industry. My condolences to the friends and family! Rest in Peace!!"

Check it out:

article-image

While director ARK Saravan of Maragadha Nanayam fame penned a note for him in Tamil on his X. "Dilli Babu sir (heartbreak emoji). He gave me life through the film Maragadha Nanayam. Tamil cinema has lost a good human being, good producer and a good achiever like him. My heart refuses to believe it. #RIP Dillibabu Sir..."

article-image
article-image

Dilli Babu was the founder of Axess Film Factory, through which he produced successful films like Ratsasan, Maragadha Naanayam, Maragadha Nanayam, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, Oh My Kadavule, Bachelor, Miral, and Kalvan, among others.

In 2015, he made his debut as a producer with Urumeen, which was an action-thriller movie, starring Bobby Simha, Reshmi Menon, and Kalaiyarasan in the lead.

