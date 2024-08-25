 KumKum Bhagya Fame Asha Sharma Passes Away At 88
Asha Sharma, a well known face in the world of entertainment has passed away at the age of 88. This news was shared by CINTAA on their X handle. Pooja Gor, who was Asha's costar in their show 'Mann Ki Aawaz Pratigya' has reacted on the news of Asha's demise. Asha had been a part of popular television projects like Pratigya and Kumkum Bhagya and films like Adipurush, Do Dishayen and more.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 04:43 PM IST


Asha Sharma, known for her stint in popular television shows like KumKum Bhagya and Mann Ki Aawaz Pratigya has passed away. The news of Asha's death was confirmed by CINTAA on Sunday afternoon on their X (formerly twitter) handle. Asha, who had been a prominent name in the world of entertainment had quite some popular projects from the world of both Cinema and Television to her kitty.

CINTAA took to their X handle to offer condolences to Asha's family and wrote, '' "#cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of Asha Sharma."

Have a look at the tweet here:

Well, Pooja Gor, Asha's costar from Pratigya spoke about the actress' demise to Times Now and was shocked about learning about the same. Pooja expressed her disbelief and stated that she had no idea about Asha's demise.



Further speaking about her experience of working with the late actress, Pooja recalled how she would shower love on the cast of the show. The Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya fame said, ''She was a wonderful person and a great human being. She would always shower a lot of love and blessings on us. She played the role of my grandmother in the show. After the show, I unfortunately met her only once. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.”

Well, the reason behind Asha's death is still unknown. The Free Press Journal extends heartfelt condolences to Asha's family.





