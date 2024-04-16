'I See KumKum Bhagya Going On For The Next 30-40 Years', Says Shabbir Ahluwalia As The Show Clocks 10 Years

One of the longest running shows on Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya has achieved a new milestone as it has clocked 10 years of its run on the channel. Begun with Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia as the main leads, KumKum Bhagya is currently seeing its third generation.

Well, as the show completed its 10 years yesterday, the entire past and present cast of the show was seen celebrating the same. From Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia to Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul, the night was filled with nostalgia, dance and heart warming speeches. One such speech was by Shabbir Ahluwalia, where in, he pulled Sriti too. The actor was seen congratulating the entire cast of the show for achieving this milestone. He is further heard saying that he did not even realise how 8 years with the show flew by and that he sees Kumkum Bhagya going on for the next 25-40 years. Sriti and the other cast members were seen cheering for Shabbir as the actor made this remark.

For the unversed, Shabbir essayed the character of Abhi in the show while Sriti essayed the character of Pragya. Both Shabbir and Sriti enjoyed a massive following during their time on the show and ardents viewers of the show still miss watching them.