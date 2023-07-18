 Taapsee Pannu Says She Is 'Not Pregnant Yet' As Fan Asks About Marriage Plans With BF Mathias Boe
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTaapsee Pannu Says She Is 'Not Pregnant Yet' As Fan Asks About Marriage Plans With BF Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu Says She Is 'Not Pregnant Yet' As Fan Asks About Marriage Plans With BF Mathias Boe

For the unawares, Taapsee is in a relationship with badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe for several years now.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is often seen interacting with her fans through her social media handles and she makes sure to not shy away or mince words while answering to the barrage of questions thrown at her. While she is quite chatty about her films and professional life in general, she has consciously refrained from speaking about her love life in public.

For the unawares, Taapsee is in a relationship with badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe for several years now.

She is also often faced with questions regarding her impending marriage, and the actress finally chose to respond to one recently.

Read Also
Taapsee Pannu's US Vacay Diaries Is All About Beaches, Bikinis & Adventure
article-image

Taapsee Pannu responds to fan's marriage query

On Monday, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to conduct an 'Ask me anything' session with her fans.

During the session, the actress was seen answering several questions about her upcoming films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and other regional films. Not just that, but a user also asked her about her next vacation.

It was then that a user asked her, "Shaadi kab karoge?", and to that, Taapsee had a cheeky reply. "So when I am getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know," she said, before breaking into a laughter.

Read Also
Taapsee Pannu's DRASTIC physical transfomation in pics
article-image

When Taapsee opened up about having babies

In an earlier interview, Taapsee had shared that she has always wanted to have children out of wedlock.

She had said that she will get married only when she feels she wants to and is ready to have babies.

She had also said that she does not want an elaborate wedding, but instead, an intimate one with close friends and family members.

"This multiple-day thing is too tiring. It will be like a compact one-day thing," she had mentioned.

Read Also
Taapsee Pannu in legal soup: Complaint filed against actress for insulting Hindu gods, spreading...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Taapsee Pannu Says She Is 'Not Pregnant Yet' As Fan Asks About Marriage Plans With BF Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu Says She Is 'Not Pregnant Yet' As Fan Asks About Marriage Plans With BF Mathias Boe

Sidharth On Kiara Getting Trolled: 'Certain Fans Not Happy We Got Married'

Sidharth On Kiara Getting Trolled: 'Certain Fans Not Happy We Got Married'

Barbie Gets UA Certificate For Mentioning Masturbation & Sexual Harassment Scenes

Barbie Gets UA Certificate For Mentioning Masturbation & Sexual Harassment Scenes

Bawaal Screening: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Surprise Fans In Mumbai

Bawaal Screening: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Surprise Fans In Mumbai

7 Best Roles Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Aitraaz To Barfi!

7 Best Roles Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Aitraaz To Barfi!