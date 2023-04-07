Taapsee Pannu's DRASTIC physical transfomation in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023

Taapsee Pannu left netizens stunned as she dropped new pictures of her physical transformation

Taapsee underwent a drastic physical transformation and flaunted her six-pack abs in latest pictures

The actress is a fitness freak and her Instagram handle is a proof

"Months of grilling and hard work only so I could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea," Taapsee wrote, sharing a photo with her trainer

"I’m off to have my chole bhature and croissants!" she cheekily added

Along with hardcore gym training and weightlifting, Taapsee also practices yoga and mediation for the perfectly toned body

The actress makes sure to get the best out of a gym session, and leg days seem to be her favourite days of the week

Taapsee flaunting her perfectly toned back

On the work front, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of 'Dunki' with Shah Rukh Khan

