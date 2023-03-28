Indore: Police complaint against actress Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint has been lodged against film actress Taapsee Pannu by the Hind Rakshak Sangathan of the city for insulting Hindu deities and spreading obscenity.

The organisation has demanded that the police should register a case in this matter. The Hind Rakshak has written in the complaint to the Chhatripura police that if a case is not registered, there will be a demonstration against her.

This complaint has been filled by Eklavya Singh Gaur, convenor of Hind Rakshak Sangathan.

Gaur said in his complaint that the actress had uploaded a video on her Instagram on March 14, 2023. This video is of a fashion show where she was allegedly wearing an indecent dress. Along with this she was also wearing a locket of Goddess Lakshmi Maa around her neck. He said this was a planned attempt to degrade Sanatan Dharma.

According to Chhatripura police, the matter is under investigation.