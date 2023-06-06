Taapsee Pannu's US Vacay Diaries Is All About Beaches, Bikinis & Adventure

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Actress Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying her month-long vacation across the US
The actress has been spamming her followers with her exotic vacation pictures
She is accompanied by her sister Shagun Pannu
The actress was seen roaming around the streets of Miami in a breezy blue saree
Taapsee's vacation spanned over New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Miami
She posed at the picturesque beaches of Miami and flaunted her curves against the blue waters
"A month long holiday, travelling is happiness but making yourself feel like at home on these trips makes me happiest," she wrote
Taapsee got some stunning portraits of herself clicked against the blue skies of the US
"The city we have seen so much in films that it feels like we have been there since ever!" she captioned her photo from Los Angeles
She went around exploring the cities and the many tourist attractions they had to offer
Taapsee's month-long vacation surely did set the internet on fire and we all cannot help but hope for a similar break for ourselves too!
