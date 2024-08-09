 Taapsee Pannu Gets Irked As Paps Surround Her After Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Screening: 'Aap Chadhhiye Mat' (VIDEO)
Taapsee Pannu attended the screening of her film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which is currently premiering on Netflix.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

Taapsee Pannu attended the screening of her film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside cast members Sunny Kaushal, Vikrant Massey, and Jimmy Shergill in Mumbai. However, as she was leaving the theatre, Taapsee appeared uncomfortable and irritated when paparazzi surrounded her for pictures.

In the viral video, the actress is seen asking the paparazzi not to get too close to her. She says in Hindi, "Aap chadhhiye mat. Aap chadhh ke aayenge toh aap mujhe daraa rahe hai."

(Don't come too close to me. If you are doing that, you are scaring me).

Check out the video:

After Taapsee scolded the paparazzi, they apologized as she made her way to her car following the screening. The paparazzi even shouted, telling Taapsee that he had apologised. To this, she said, "Thank you."

However, this was not the first time Taapsee scolded the paparazzi. She is often subjected to trolling for her reactions towards them.

For the screening, the actress chose black for the night. Her bodycon dress was paired with a red bow-like sash, adding drama to her look. Taapsee kept her hair tied in a high ponytail.

The screening was attended by several celebrities, including Sunny's brother, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sumona Chakravarti, Anand L Rai, Abhishek Banerjee, Sharad Kelkar, Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, among others.

Meanwhile, Taapsee's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba and is currently premiering on Netflix.

On the work front, Taapsee is also gearing up for the release of L=Khel Khel Mein. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk.

It is directed by Mudassar Aziz and will release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

