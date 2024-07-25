Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal Are Caught In Complex Web Of Love & Betrayal

The intriguing trailer of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal's much-awaited film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. Directed by Jayprad Desai, and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film promises to go deeper into the lives of the star-crossed lovers, played by Taapsee and Vikrant.

The trailer highlights the themes of love, lust, deception, betrayal, survival, and the introduction of a new character portrayed by Sunny Kaushal.

It also gives a sneak peek as Rani (Taapsee) and Rishu (Vikrant) attempt to leave their troubled past behind, only to find themselves ensnared in a web of new challenges. As they try to live a peaceful life after escaping, the arrival of Abhimanyu (Sunny), throws their plans into disarray.

Jimmy Shergill is also the new addition to the stellar cast. He will be seen as Officer Mritunjay or Montu Chacha, a new cop with a personal vendetta, dead set on exposing Rani and Rishu's web of lies.

The characters of the lead actors resort to their old, twisted ways to be together, questioning whom they can trust in a world where danger lurks at every corner.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel to the hit romance pulpy thriller Haseen Dillruba, which released in 2021.

Opening up about her role, Taapsee said, "Reuniting with Rani feels like coming home, and I'm thrilled to dive back into her world again. The immense love and support I received for this film is overwhelming. This time around, audiences will witness a Rani who is fiercer, more passionate, and even more complex. She's a woman who will stop at nothing for love, and I can't wait for everyone to experience her journey."

Vikrant Massey said, "Rishu is more than just a character to me; he's a complex individual caught in a whirlwind of emotions. Reprising this role has been a fulfilling journey. If you thought you knew Rishu, prepare to be surprised. The sequel delves deeper into his psyche, exploring his vulnerabilities and strengths in ways we haven't seen. The story takes unexpected turns, and I'm confident audiences will be captivated by the wild ride that awaits them."

Sharing his excitement of joining the cast, Sunny said, "Being able to add my own color to that canvas is by far one of the most exciting experiences. I have always loved the works of Taapsee, Vikrant, and Jimmy sir and sharing the screen with such talented actors is an absolute privilege. It's a beautifully gripping script. Portraying Abhimanyu has been immensely rewarding and a great learning experience."

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is all set to stream on Netflix from August 9.