 Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Did NOT Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: 'Should Be At Least Some Communication'
In a video clip that has now gone viral, Taapsee can be seen laughing it off when asked about being a part of the mega Ambani wedding

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
article-image

The who's who of Bollywood attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12, Friday. However, among the handful of those who skipped the wedding was actress Taapsee Pannu, and she has now revealed why she did not attend the wedding of the decade.

In a video clip that has now gone viral, Taapsee can be seen laughing it off when asked about being a part of the mega Ambani wedding. She went on to state that she would not be attending the festivities, and added that she prefers to attend a wedding only if there is communication between the host family and the guests.

"I don't know them personally. I feel weddings are very personal. I am sure there are a lot of friends of theirs but I prefer to go to a marriage where at least there is some kind of communication between the family and the guest," she stated.

Anant and Radhika tied the knot in an extravagant affair on July 12, and among those who were seen attending the wedding were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others. Priyanka Chopra Jonas too flew down from the US along with husband Nick Jonas and was seen being the quintessential baraati at the Ambani wedding, dancing to some Bollywood chartbusters.

Not just Bollywood, but international celebs too were seen gracing the event, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, 'Calm Down' singer Rema, Despacito singer Luis Fonsi, among others.

Apart from Taapsee, the other B-Town celebs who gave the wedding a miss were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and others.

