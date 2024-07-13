Shah Rukh Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Celebs Dazzle At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad Ceremony

By: Manisha Karki | July 13, 2024

Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor with sister Anshula Kapoor arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Ms Doni with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni looks all smiles as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Director Atlee with wife Krishna Priya shines in yellow as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Nikhil Nanda strike a pose for the lens as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Actress Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu look all smiles as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Anupama Chopra with husband Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and kids arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Cutest couple Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan look all smile as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Brother-sister duo Ibrahim ali khan and Sara Ali Khan dazzle as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

The Great Khali, along with Guru Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, and other spiritual guru strike a pose for the lens as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Actress Rashmika Mandanna enters in Pushpa style as she arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Actor Nikitin Dheer makes a dapper entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Superstar Rajinikanth arrive in style at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Baba Ramdev arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Filmmaker Karan Johar look stunner in sherwani as he arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were all smiles as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor spark the romance as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt gets clicked together as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Actor Meezaan Jafri suit up in black as he arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Dressed in all-black outfit designer Law Roach arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Athiya Shetty makes her entry with cricketer husband KL Rahul, and brother Ahan Shetty at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor steals the limelight with his all-black look as he arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant arrive in style at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony

