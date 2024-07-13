Shah Rukh Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Celebs Dazzle At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad Ceremony

By: Manisha Karki | July 13, 2024
Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor with sister Anshula Kapoor arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Ms Doni with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni looks all smiles as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Director Atlee with wife Krishna Priya shines in yellow as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Nikhil Nanda strike a pose for the lens as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Actress Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu look all smiles as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Anupama Chopra with husband Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and kids arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Cutest couple Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan look all smile as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Brother-sister duo Ibrahim ali khan and Sara Ali Khan dazzle as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
The Great Khali, along with Guru Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, and other spiritual guru strike a pose for the lens as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Actress Rashmika Mandanna enters in Pushpa style as she arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Actor Nikitin Dheer makes a dapper entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Superstar Rajinikanth arrive in style at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Baba Ramdev arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Filmmaker Karan Johar look stunner in sherwani as he arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were all smiles as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor spark the romance as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt gets clicked together as they arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Actor Meezaan Jafri suit up in black as he arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Dressed in all-black outfit designer Law Roach arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Athiya Shetty makes her entry with cricketer husband KL Rahul, and brother Ahan Shetty at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Ranbir Kapoor steals the limelight with his all-black look as he arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant arrive in style at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwaad ceremony
