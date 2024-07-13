'A Surreal 24 Hours': John Cena Thanks Ambani Family For Their 'Warmth & Hospitality'; Meets SRK At Anant-Radhika's Wedding

Former WWE champion John Cena left India with a heart full of gratitude after he attended the big fat Ambani wedding in Mumbai on July 13.

Cena was part of a star-studded guest list that was invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities which started earlier this week. Boxing legend Mike Tyson was also among the attendees.

The grand celebrations also witnessed Cena dancing in Anant's baraat and getting clicked with a host of Indian celebrities, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Cena took to his social media to thank Mukesh and Nita Ambani for their hospitality and also shared his picture King Khan.

"A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality.

"An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," Cena wrote on X.

It is being reported that the Ambani family spent a whopping ₹5,000 crores for the wedding alone. International artists like Justin Beiber and Rema performed at the wedding which was also attended by socialites Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashian sisters are in fact, part of the blessings ceremony as well which was held at the Jio World Center in Mumbai's bandra Kurla Complex.

Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Hema Malini, Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Atlee and Krishna Priya, Suniel Shetty with Mana Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata Dutt and their children Shahraan and Iqra also attended the blessing ceremony.

The celebrations will continue with a grand reception on Sunday.