 IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Young Boy Jumps & Dances In Joy After Getting Virat Kohli’s Autograph; Video
Kohli returns to international action after a seven-month break, as India gears up for the three-match ODI series against Australia beginning October 19. Kohli last featured in the Champions Trophy final in March earlier this year.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Image: BCCI/X

There’s no denying that Virat Kohli remains the biggest modern-day cricket superstar, who has an unmatched global fan following even after retiring from T20Is and Test cricket. The former India is currently in Australia for the three-match ODI series and began his practice session with Team India on Thursday, October 16.

After a long practice session, Kohli was seen signing autographs for the fans who had come to watch their favourite cricketer.  A video of a young Kohli fan bursting with joy has now gone viral after receiving the batting legend’s autograph. In a video that has since gone viral, the ecstatic boy jumps, dances, and runs around in sheer delight, perfectly capturing what meeting Kohli means to him.

Kohli gears up for Australian series

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting Kohli’s return to international action after a seven-month break, as India gears up for the three-match ODI series against Australia beginning October 19. Kohli last featured in the Champions Trophy final in March earlier this year.

On Thursday, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma trained intensely in the nets during India’s first session in Perth. The two former captains batted for nearly 30 minutes each, looking sharp. Rohit was later seen in a detailed discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Both he and Kohli retired from Tests earlier this year and had ended their T20I careers after lifting the World Cup in Barbados last year.

India vs Australia schedule

India last toured Australia in 2024-25 for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which Australia won 3-1. Here's the schedule for the current tour

ODIs

1st ODI - October 19 (Perth Stadium)

2nd ODI - October 23 (Adelaide Oval)

3rd ODI - October 25 (SCG)

T20Is

1st T20I - October 29 (Manuka Oval)

2nd T20I - October 31 (MCG)

3rd T20I - November 2 (Bellerive Oval)

4th T20I - November 6 (Gold Coast Stadium)

5th T20I - November 8 (The Gabba)

