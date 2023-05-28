Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser depicts Veer Savarkar’s role in fight for freedom; highlights his opposition against Gandhi's idea of non-violence

The teaser for Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is finally out after a brief wait. The film, which revolves around the life of a freedom fighter named Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, aka Veer Savarkar, finally honours him on his 140th birth anniversary.

The makers chose this auspicious occasion. The 1-minute, 13-second teaser is sure to give you goosebumps.

What's in the teaser video?

The teaser opens up with Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar walking as he is introduced to the audience. You will then see fire all over the city and Randeep Hooda jumping into the river. Amid this, several people are killed by British men. While you don’t see Savarkar-turned-Randeep’s face. You hear his voice.

He is heard saying, “The struggle for freedom lasted till 90 years, but only a few people fought it. Everybody else was hungry for power. Gandhi wasn’t bad, but if he hadn’t been stuck in his non-violent mindset, Indians would have got their freedom 35 years earlier.

Randeep’s face is then revealed tied with shackles. You will see him doing a revolution, being hit by belt from British policemen, tied with handcuffs.

As per teaser, it was Veer Savarkar who inspired Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose and Armed Revolution. He was among the armed revolutionaries whom Britishes feared the most. At the climax, Randeep Hooda says, "The golden Lanka was also precious. But when someone’s freedom is at stake, be it Ravan's rule or British rule, it will be burnt to the ground." We bet this dialogue and scene is powerful enough to leave an impact on you.

Check the teaser of Swatantrya Veer Sawarkar here:

Verdict

As we can see in the teaser, Randeep’s transformation to play this role is tremendous. The film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is directed by Randeep Hooda himself.

This is his first film as a director and It is clear from the teaser itself that the actor has put a lot of efforts for this film. His look and body transformation is worth watching. The tagline #WhoKilledHisStory has been added to the title of the film.

Randeep Hooda has not yet announced the release date of the film.