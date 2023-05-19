Inspector Avinash Web Review: Randeep Hooda is charismatic in meandering cop drama

Director: Neerraj Pathak

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Govind Namdeo, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Kiran Kumar, Rajneesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain

Where: Jio Cinema

Rating: 2.5 stars

Please note: The review is based on the first three episodes of the series, that are now officially streaming on the app. The remaining episodes will follow on a daily basis

In all honesty, cop dramas make for great popcorn entertainment, in one’s absolute admission. But then selling a fictional account based on fact, can be a tightrope exercise, very few can succeed at. Does ‘Inspector Avinash’, starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role, succeed? Let’s figure.

Inspired by real-life super cop Avinash Mishra, ‘Inspector Avinash’ traces a no-nonsense cop’s battle against the evils that plague the state of Uttar Pradesh, in the late 90s. From corruption, illegal arms trade and a growing presence of local gangsters, Mishra and his Special Task Force have a handful to deal with, personally and professionally, in their resolve to ensure peace and accord within the state. This includes creating a dependable network of informants or what is eventually called the ‘Mayajaal’ that will support the state police’s efforts to ensure a crime-free UP.

Written and directed by Neerraj Pathak, who last helmed the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Bhaiyaji Superhittt’, ‘Inspector Avinash’ routinely keeps you hooked, owing to an arresting, charismatic performance by its leading man. But, the series in its entirety might require you to be patient, because the plot introduces too many supporting characters in between to propel the narrative forward that the chances of dropping out seem very likely. For those who are familiar with life and times in UP, the series is certainly designed for them. But, for much of the OTT-content consuming audience, that reside in the metros, there will be a sense of disconnect. Much of that can be attributed to having seen enough cop dramas with similar storylines, across languages.

In terms of storytelling, there is nothing new that ‘Inspector Avinash’ offers. You’d choose to hop onto the ride, because Hooda, who has played the policeman in at least three mainstream films before (Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Jannat 2 and Kick), knows how to tell each rendition of the idealistic cop apart from one another, besides being a solid performer. Although, him breaking the fourth wall and speaking directly to the audience is a creative choice that can either be a hit or a miss. You’d also want to give the show a chance because it’s enabled by reliable actors in supporting parts namely Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Kiran Kumar, Rajneesh Duggal and Zakir Hussain.

If you’ve ran out of options to binge, then ‘Inspector Avinash’ is recommended for you. But, the ‘seen that before’ feeling is hard to shrug off.