Atlee, Randeep Hooda, Aasmaan Bhardwaj and more, THESE are the five most anticipated Hindi film directorial debuts of 2023

This year, Bollywood is all set to welcome several newbie directors. The Free Press Journal selects those who we believe have the talent and vision to become the most sought-after filmmakers in the Hindi film industry.

Atlee – Jawan

Known for making Tamil blockbusters like Bigil (2019) and Theri (2016) among others, Atlee is all set to make his Hindi movie directorial debut with Jawan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. Ever since its first look has been released, there is a huge buzz surrounding it.

Randeep Hooda – Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

He has already impressed us with his excellent acting skills and now Randeep Hooda will don the director’s hat for the first time for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. He will also play the titular role in it. Well, knowing his penchant for perfection and passion for films, we are uber-confident in his directorial abilities already.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj – Kuttey

Filmmaking runs in his blood. Aasmaan Bhardwaj is the son of legendary filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and he has created quite a stir ever since the trailer launch of Kuttey. The film boasts of a very interesting starcast which includes Tabu, Arjun Kapoor. and Radhika Madan.

Shantanu Bagchi – Mission Majnu

Shantanu Bagchi has roped in Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna for his spy thriller Mission Majnu. The trailer of this film has garnered positive feedback and what makes this film even more interesting is that it is reportedly based on real events.

Akshat Ajay Sharma – Haddi

Could you ever imagine Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a eunuch? We know we couldn’t but Akshat Ajay Sharma has managed to pull off this idea in his directorial debut. Just based on the film’s first look and intriguing title, we have high hopes already for this young lad.