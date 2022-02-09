Pics: Randeep Hooda celebrates 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash' shoot with jeep rides in Mumbai

You'll be surprised to find how the cast & crew of inspector Avinash celebrated the completion of 100 days of shoot. Randeep Hooda, famous for always being the most fun person on set, took the cast & crew for a joy ride in his remodeled vintage 4x4 Willys jeep from the World War 2 Era, on the breezy streets of Mumbai.

According to our sources the web series 'Inspector Avinash', the story revolves around the real life of super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh played by Randeep. It revolves around the crimes of the state and takes the audiences through the super cop's struggles and how he overcomes them to reach to the head of the weapon cartel.

#JungleeHooda, as fans & wildlife enthusiasts fondly call him, is a jeep and automobile enthusiast. So he took it upon himself to take everyone from his director Neerraj Pathak, co-actors, Rajneish Duggal, Shaleen Bhanot, Praveen Sisodia, harjinder singh to his technical crew and assistants on a joy ride across the filmcity and celebrated with everyone on set with stories, songs , sharing the workings. This has been the longest Randeep has shot for any project.

Taking to his instagram, the Extraction actor wrote, “A team that shoots together, rides together!!"

'Inspector Avinash' has been one of the most awaited projects of Randeep Hooda. The actor was recently injured on the shoot, when during an action sequence with his co actor Amit Sial, Randeep injured the same knee that he had injured during shooting action sequences for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe' for which he also had to undergo surgery in 2021.

But being a committed actor Randeep carried on shooting and made sure to get it treated only post the sequence was done

In addition to his diverse roles and power packed characters, Randeep has been in the news for his Wildlife and Environmental initiatives, and his breathtaking photography.

As the shoot completes 100 days and is all set for a completion soon in Rishikesh, Randeep’s camaraderie and affection for his cast and crew has them bowled over with this uniquely sweet gesture. He will next be seen in Tera kya hoga lovely opposite Ileana D'Cruz.

'Inspector Avinash' is a dramatic retelling of the life of police officer Avinash Mishra and how he tackled criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh. The show is directed by Neerraj Pathak, produced by Neerraj Pathak and Krishan Chowdhary for Jio Studios and presented by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:32 PM IST