Sushmita Sen Reveals Being Single For 3 Years, Leaves Netizens Confused: 'Thought She Dated Lalit Modi In 2022'

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, rumoured to have rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, revealed that she has been single since 2021.

Sen recently appeared on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2, where she revealed that she has been single since 2021 and has no man in her life. The Main Hoon Na actress added, "I am not even interested in anyone at the moment. It is lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship for almost five years. And that was a long time."

However, this claim has sparked confusion among fans, as Sushmita was known to be dating ex-Indian Premier League commissioner Lalit Modi in 2022.

A user on Reddit questioned, "Sushmita mentioned she's been single for 3 years, and I'm super confused bc I thought she was still dating Lalit Modi? But it's as if he never even existed. Hella confused rn."

"It was rather obvious that she wasn't "dating" Lalit Modi. She was either just hooking up with him or it was from a few years ago and the dude tried to make it public to either humiliate her or make her be with him," added another user.

In July 2022, Lalit had announced that he was dating Sushmita. Sharing cosy photos with her, he wrote on X, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure."

He had also changed his display picture on Instagram to a photo with the actress and also mentioned Sushmita as his ‘love.' Lalit's bio read, ‘Founder @iplt20 India Premier League Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47’, his latest simply reads, ‘Founder @iplt20 India Premier League’.

Before dating Lalit, Sushmita was in a relationship with Rohman Shawl.