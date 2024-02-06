Sushmita Sen Doesn't Give A 'Damn' About Marrying Amid Reconciliation With Rohman Shawl: 'Freedom Is Very Important' | Photo Via Instagram

Sushmita Sen is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming web series Aarya 3's second part, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on February 9, 2024. Amid this, the actress opened up on her marriage plans amid reconciliation with ex-beau Rohman Shawl and said that she does not give a 'damn' about settling down.

In an interview with Film Companion, Sushmita said that she knows the whole world thinks she should give a 'damn' about getting married at this stage, but she does not. Further explaining the reason, she said that it is important to mention that it's only because she loves and respects the institution of marriage.

She added that she has the blessing of knowing incredible people, including her (Aarya) director (Ram Madhvani) and her producer (Amita Madhvani), who are one of the most beautiful couples she knows.

"But I'm a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship). And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom, very very important. So I give a damn about freedom,” said Sushmita.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Sushmita confirmed her breakup with Rohman on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!"

Ever since the duo's breakup, the duo have been spotted together on several occasions.