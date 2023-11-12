Sushmita Sen Shares Candid Diwali Pictures With Her Young Daughter Renee And Partner Rohman Shawl: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023

Aarya actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share some candid pictures with her young daughter Renee

Instagram: Sushmita Sen

Both mother and daughter were seen engaging in some candid banter at the Diwali bash hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Surely, Renee has evolved into a beautiful young woman

Sushmita looked radiant in a champagne gold saree, which she had upcycled

Incidentally, Sushmita wore the same saree during her appearance on Koffee With Karan alongside Sanjay Dutt

The actress also took to social media to convey Diwali greetings. Sen and Renee are joined by the former's boyfriend Rohman Shawl

In 2023, Sushmita was seen in the OTT releases Taali and Aarya 3

The actress returned as a crime lord syndicate in the show's third season

