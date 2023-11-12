 Sushmita Sen Wears 18-Year-Old Koffee With Karan Saree For Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Bash (WATCH)
Sushmita Sen Wears 18-Year-Old Koffee With Karan Saree For Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Bash (WATCH)

Sushmita Sen attended Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
On November 11, 2023, Sushmita Sen made a stylish appearance at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash in Mumbai. She was also accompanied by her boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, and daughter, Renee Sen.

For the evening, Sushmita donned a champagne-gold-hued saree. The actress recycled the same saree she wore during her appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, episode 11, with Sanjay Dutt.

Check it out:

article-image

Earlier, Sushmita attended a Diwali party with Rohman, which seemingly confirmed their patch-up rumours. The duo were seen walking hand-in-hand.

In 2021, Sushmita confirmed her breakup with Rohman on her Instagram handle. She posted a picture of herself and Rohman. She wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!"

Ever since the duo's breakup, they have been spotted together on several occasions. Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018.

article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is basking in the success of Aarya 3. It is currently on Disney+Hotstar and is directed by Ram Madhvani.

The cast also includes Ankur Bhatia, Sikandar Kher, Viren Vazirani, Indraneil Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, and Geetanjali Kulkarni, among others.

Previously, Sushmita starred in Taali, which was based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant and was released in August, this year.

article-image

