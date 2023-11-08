WATCH: Sushmita Sen Back With Rohman Shawl 2 Years Post Breakup |

Actress Sushmita Sen, who is currently basking in the success of her web series Aarya season 3, was spotted with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The duo confirmed their patch-up by arriving at an event together and posing close to each other. For those unversed, they had broken up in 2021 but continued to remain friends.

Watch the video below.

The event was a Diwali party where the former Miss Universe wore a black saree with a pink border, while Rohman looked chic and classy in a white kurta set with an olive green jacket. He also sported his new look featuring long tresses styled in a half-bun. Rohman held Sushmita's hand and escorted her gracefully to the photo booth where they posed together.

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018 after they connected through Instagram. However, they broke up in 2021. In July 2022, Indian Premier League (IPL) founder and fugitive Indian businessman Lalit Modi took the internet by storm after dropping a series of pictures with Sushmita, confirming that they're dating.

However, two months after announcing their relationship, Sushmita was spotted partying with Rohman, and a month later in September 2022, Lalit hinted at their breakup.

Things took a turn for Sushmita on the health front after she suffered a heart attack in March 2023. Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.

Coming to Aarya 3, Sushmita reprises her role as the matriarch Aarya Sareen in the third season of the popular web series. She plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Sikandar Kher, Ila Arun, Indraneil Sengupta, and Vikas Kumar.