 Sushmita Sen Swims In Minus 1 Temperature Amid Azerbaijan's Snow-Capped Mountains: 'What An Experience To Let Go' (WATCH)
Actress Sushmita Sen is currently vacationing in Azerbaijan.

Updated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Sushmita Sen Swims In Minus 1 Temperature Amid Azerbaijan's Snow-Capped Mountains: 'What An Experience To Let Go' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Sushmita Sen has taken time off from her hectic schedule and is currently vacationing in Azerbaijan. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from her vacation as she took a dip in the pool in minus 1 temperature amid snow-capped mountains.

Sen captioned the video: "Snow capped mountains, minus 1 temperature, a heated outdoor pool…and of course the desire to dive right in!!! Ufffff what an experience it is…to let go!!! To be free (zing) & one with nature! #breathtaking #shahdag #azerbaijan🇦🇿 #yourstruly #sharing #avibecalledlife #feelit #liveit. I love you guys beyond!!! #duggadugga #2024diaries."

Check out the video:

Reacting to Sushmita's video, her daughter Renee Sen commented, "You are unreal." Tannaz Irani said, “Wow! Really jealous now.”

Before heading to Azerbaijan, Sushmita attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai with her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl and Renee.

She also penned a sweet note to the couple and wrote, “I have witnessed their beautiful journey leading up to this togetherness. Congratulations Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. May you always celebrate life and all its blessings.  Here's to a new chapter & a destined bond. I love you soooooo much. Congratulations Maa Pritam Shikhare.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita will be seen next in the third season of Aarya. The second part of the series will stream from February 9, 2024.

