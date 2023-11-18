 Sushmita Sen Reveals If She Had Plans Of Marrying Lalit Modi, Recalls ‘Laughing’ When People Called Her Gold-Digger
Sushmita Sen Reveals If She Had Plans Of Marrying Lalit Modi, Recalls 'Laughing' When People Called Her Gold-Digger

Sushmita Sen recently talked about her romance with businessman Lalit Modi.

Sushmita Sen is basking in the success of her recently released web series Aarya 3, which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar and is directed by Ram Madhvani. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actress talked about her romance with businessman and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

When asked if she had plans to tie the knot with Lalit, she said,  “If I was going to marry someone, I would be married to them. I don’t try. I either do it or I don’t.”

She added, "I just posted because sometimes I think when people keep quiet, their silence is mistaken for weakness or fear. I just needed to put out one post to let them know I am laughing. After that I was done with it."

Further, Sushmita also reacted to people calling her a 'gold digger' for being in a relationship with Lalit. She said that that she finds memes funny, "If you are calling someone a gold digger, at least don’t monetise it! Check your facts. I prefer diamonds, not gold… And if I was going to marry, I would be married to them, love. I don’t try. I do it or I don’t," said the actress.

Meanwhile, reportedly, Sushmita has rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The duo had called it quits in 2022. Ever since the duo's breakup, they have been spotted together on several occasions. 

