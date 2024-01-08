 Sushmita Sen's Aarya Season 3 Final Part To Release On February 9 (WATCH)
The ultimate showdown of Aarya season 3 will show Sushmita Sen navigating her family and business matters.

Updated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Titled "Aarya Antim Vaar", the remaining half of the crime drama will see Sushmita Sen's titular character head for the ultimate showdown as she navigates family and business matters.

The show is created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India.

Ram Madhvani described "Aarya" as a heartfelt journey that holds a special place in his career. "In this part, Aarya is broken down to a point where she is almost reborn, and I believe every viewer will literally get chills witnessing her journey. Cinematographically, 'Aarya Antim Vaar' marks a new leaf for this genre. 'Aarya' stands as a high point in my directorial journey, a story that has challenged and enriched me," the director said in a statement.

As season three continues, Sen said it's like watching two pieces of her soul come together. "With the arrival of 'Aarya Antim Vaar', you'll witness a side of Aarya that goes beyond anything seen before - the depth, intensity, the new wounds and the sadness that possibly prompts the conclusion to her story.

"Playing this character has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I'm thrilled for everyone to experience the profound evolution of this character and the story that has touched my heart so deeply," the actor said.

"'Aarya' over the 3 seasons has received immense love and the fandom has only increased with every new season. We are extremely excited to unfold her next and last move as Sushmita Sen prepares to take one final leap to protect her family," added Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan also round out the cast of the show. 

