Aarya 3 Trailer: 'Sherni' Sushmita Sen Is Back With A Thunderous Roar (WATCH)

The makers of Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 dropped the intriguing trailer of Emmy-nominated web series on Thursday. It takes the gritty world of Aarya Sareen up a notch with high-octane action and drama.

'Sherni' Sushmita Sen has returned as Aarya and her character is now cobbed in a world of family dynamics, a dangerous business, vengeance from the past and newer enemies.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Sushmita's strong and courageous character and how the reigning queen of power and fury is back with a thunderous roar.

Check out the trailer here:

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj and others.

On returning as Aarya, Sushmita Sen said, "Aarya is the brightest jewel in my crown. Portraying her has been an empowering journey. What fuels my excitement for season 3 of Aarya is that she's totally unabashed and ruling the game of life once played with her. She's making new enemies and new allies because this Sherni is now the new Don in town. Ram Madhvani has really grown the action, emotions and twists three fold in this new season."

Ram Madhvani added, "Aarya has been an uplifting journey of its own. She was bruised and battered in the past, but what’s more dangerous than a tigress, is a hunted one. Moreover, this season will explore the themes of vengeance, sacrifice and betrayal; there are newer enemies and newer allies that only make this journey more interesting."

Aarya 3 is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3, 2023.

