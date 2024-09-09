 Surbhi Chandna Kisses Husband Karan Sharma In UNSEEN Photo, Pens Appreciation Note For Him On His Birthday
Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen glimpse of her along with husband Karan Sharma from the day of their 'roka.' The actress, sharing this picture also pens a heartfelt note for Karan and calls him 'The best boyfriend and husband.' Surbhi and Karan got married this year on the 2nd of March.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
article-image

After a courtship period of 14 years, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are now man and wife. Surbhi took to her Instagram handle today to wish her 'best boyfriend and best husband,' on his birthday today and also penned a heartfelt note.

article-image

Sharing a picture from the times she got 'secretly rokafied,' Surbhi decides to make husband Karan feel special on his birthday and calls him the 'best boyfriend and husband.' The actress reveals how, after the day of her roka, during a 'girls night outing,' she was happy high and beau Karan dropped in to surprise her. Surbhi calls surprises Karan's forte. The Ishqbaaz fame writes, ''14 Years Back I Met You Today, Safest In Your Arms Ever Since, Best Boyfriend to Now Husband. Secretly RoKaFied around the time this picture was taken, remember this night vividly i was happy high & the protective side in you Kicked in & you dropped by to surprise me on a Girls Night Outing since Surprises are your Forte and you definitely have mastered that art and it still gives me shivers out of excitement and you overwhelm me each time. Kaise Kar Leta Hai Tu Yaar, Chal Aaj Tujhe Special Feel Karate hai.''

article-image

For the unversed, Surbhi and Karan got married on the 2nd of March this year in a traditional hindu wedding set up. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful palace located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The actress, in one of her interviews had revealed why she and Karan kept their relationship under the wraps for 13 long years. Surbhi said, ''We kept it like that because we liked it like that.''

On the work front, Surbhi and Karan have recently launched their music label. The actress was last seen in a music video along Kunal Jaisingh, her costar from Ishqbaaz.

article-image
