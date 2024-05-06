 Surbhi Chandna Wants To CANCEL Husband Karan Sharma, Here's Why
Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share a fun banter with husband Karan Sharma, further stating that she wants to cancel him.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, who recently tied the knot in a traditional Indian wedding set up in Jaipur are currently back to Mumbai after their relaxing sojourn down South. The actress is often seen sharing cute sneak peeks of their banters on her Instagram stories. In one of the glimpses shared by the actress earlier, Surbhi had revealed how, husband Karan lives on the edge and that it annoys her sometimes.

article-image

The actress, yesterday evening and today in the morning shared glimpses of something Karan did all over again. Surbhi revealed how Karan does not refill the fuel in his car until the very end. It was because of this that the couple, had to drive without AC and with windows down. The actress took to her Instagram handle again today after Karan did the same thing again. The actress shared a picture of Karan and stated how can Karan pose and not regret doing the same thing again. Surbhi writes, ''New day, same situation, even worse. The culprit. How dare he pose and not regret.''

The actress then goes ahead to share a video in the next story where she is seen revealing how husband Karan is listening to songs, with AC on and states that he is absolutely fearless. Karan then reclines his seat stating that he wants to chill now. Surbhi then goes ahead to ask him if he is serious. She then tells him that she is on the 'hot tawa,' and asks him if he is scared. She asks him if the car stops, who will push the car. To this Karan tells Surbhi that she will push the car and who else will do it. Surbhi, taken aback, pulls Karan's hair.

Sharing this video, the actress writes, ''Hasu ke rou? Cancel this boy.''

Surbhi and Karan tied the knot after 13 years of courtship. The actress tied the knot earlier this year.

article-image

