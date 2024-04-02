Here's What Made Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma Keep Their Relationship Private For 13 Long Years

Surbhi Chandna is all set to celebrate her first month wedding anniversary with her beau Karan Sharma, whom she married in a lavish ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Ishqbaaz actress, who had been in a relationship with Karan for thirteen years, surprised the internet with the announcement of their wedding. As they approach their one month anniversary, Surbhi opened up about why she and Karan chose to keep their relationship under wraps for so long.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Surbhi discussed the reason behind keeping their relationship hidden for thirteen years. She mentioned that although she had dropped hints, her fans were already aware of it. However, Karan added that only their 'industry friends' knew about their relationship.

Furthermore, Surbhi revealed that when she first met Karan, she was not yet an actor; she was pursuing her MBA, while Karan was studying at a foreign university. Recalling a memorable fan gift, Surbhi shared that a fan once sent her a pillow with a picture of her and Karan, along with a quote that read, ''Keep it private until it is permanent.'' Surbhi emphasized that they chose to keep their relationship private because they preferred it that way, stating, ''We kept it like that because we liked it like that.''

Surbhi gained fame for her roles in Ishqbaaz, Naagin 5, Sherdill Shergill, Qubool Hai, and Sanjeevani.