Designer Accuses Surbhi Chandna Of Asking For 'Free Clothes' For Her Jaipur Palace Wedding, Shares Screenshots

One of the most popular names of Indian television, Surbhi Chandna, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Karan Sharma in the first week of March. And while the actress is busy with the final preparations for her big day, a renowned fashion designer has accused her and her team of asking for free clothes for her wedding.

Designer Ayush Kejriwal recently shared screenshots of his chat with Surbhi's stylist, in which he showed a message from the actress' team which he received a few days ago.

The message stated that Surbhi is set to marry Karan at a grand palace in Jaipur on March 1 and 2. "Please let me know if we could source from you on social media credit basis. Will deliver hi resolution images and tags on all the platforms," the message read.

Kejriwal, who was left bewildered by the text, replied, "No thank you, why should I give outfits for free for someone's wedding functions?! That's ridiculous. If she can afford a lavish wedding in a palace, she certainly can pay for her clothes."

Later, Kejriwal explained how he does not like giving clothes to celebs for free, and this time, things went too far with the actress seeking free clothes for her own wedding.

Surbhi and her team are yet to respond to the fiasco.

Meanwhile, Surbhi and Karan announced that they were set to the tie the knot a few days ago with a mushy post. The couple had been dating for 13 years, and they are yet to officially announce their wedding dates.