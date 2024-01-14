'Mentally Tortured Me': Surbhi Chandna SLAMS Vistara Airlines For Misplacing Her Luggage, Making False Promises

One of the leading ladies of Indian television, Surbhi Chandna, was left with a bitter taste after she recently took a flight back to Mumbai and her luggage was misplaced by the airlines. She slammed the airlines and accused the staff of mentally "torturing" her and not resolving the issue.

Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to pen a note sharing her ordeal with her followers. She claimed that one of the bags in her luggage was off-loaded midway and did not reach Mumbai, and when she tried to contact the airlines, they gave no concrete answers.

"The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara. A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them. They have wasted the entire day and I still have not been assured if the bag has reached the Mumbai aiport or no. False promises by the incompetent staff horrible delays by airline," she wrote.

She went on to say, "They are not sure if they can even arrange a vendor to send the bag in case they locate it all this after they have mentally tortured me. False promises by the incompetent staff has caused mental harassment. Horrible delays by the airline. I suggest you'll to think a 100 times before you fly this pathetic airline."

She also named and shamed a staff member working with the airlines and stated that she was "extremely rude in her approach" and was "unprofessional and unapologetic".

"This is the pathetic staff service of the airlines when they are at fault," she rued.

The airlines is yet to respond to Surbhi's complaint.

Recently, several other celebs have also complained about poor airline services in several cities of India. On Saturday, actress Radhika Apte had shared that she was locked inside the aerobridge at Mumbai airport for over an hour without access to water or the loo.