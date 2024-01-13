'No Water, No Loo': Radhika Apte Gets LOCKED In Aerobridge At Mumbai Airport, Shares Video Of Hassled Passengers (WATCH)

In a shocking turn of events, actress Radhika Apte, who was supposed to fly out of the city on Saturday morning, shared that she has been locked inside the aerobridge at Mumbai airport along with scores of passengers, without any intimation or information.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos and videos of being locked up in the aerobridge and stated that the flight was delayed without any prior announcement.

"Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT!" she wrote in her post.

She went on to say, "The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside."

"I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside 😃 AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm 🥰 all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!" she added, sarcastically.

In the video, the passengers stuck along with her can also be seen questioning the airport staff while being stuck in the aerobridge.

In the past couple of days, several passengers have taken to social media to complain about the mismanagement and inconvenience at Mumbai airport.

Read Also IndiGo Flight Headed From Mumbai To Guwahati Makes Emergency Landing In Dhaka

The airport authorities and the airlines are yet to issue an official statement.