IAF Air Show 2024: Mumbai Airport To Remain Shut From 12 Noon To 1 PM During 3-Day Event, Flight Schedule Won't Be Affected

Mumbai international airport | File Photo

The closure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Juhu airport in Mumbai due to Indian Air Force (IAF) air show in the city from January 12-14 will not impact schedule of commercial flights. Both the airports will be shut for all commercial flights during the show from 12 noon to 1 PM during the three-day show. This will allow the IAF to use the air space for different defence aircraft.

However, the closure of airports will not have any impact on the schedule as the event was notified well in advance to all the flight operators and they made changes in the schedule accordingly. The aim of the event is to foster deeper connection between the Indian Air Force and the local community, according to PIB release.

Passengers are urged to verify their scheduled flights with their respective airlines before heading to the airport during these days. Your cooperation is appreciated.#MumbaiAirport #CSMIA #GatewayToGoodness #Advisory #Passenger #Airport

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/HahueVEXcl — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) January 8, 2024

IAF Air Show 2024

The Indian Air Force will organise an aerial display in Mumbai from January 12 to 14 in order to raise awareness and foster a deeper connection between the IAF and the local community. The three-day air show will include aerobatic display by the popular Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team and Sarang Helicopter display team.

According to a defence release, the air show would also feature a diverse range of aerial activities, including a flypast and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, freefall and parachute displays by the 'Akashganga' team and C-130 aircraft.