 IAF's C-130 Aircraft Makes 1st Successful Night Landing At Kargil Airstrip; Video Surfaces
The Indian Air Force revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Indian Air Force's C-130 aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip | Indian Air Force/ X

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday announced a significant milestone as an IAF C-130 J aircraft executed a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. The mission, characterised by a terrain masking en route, demonstrated the IAF's capabilities in challenging environments.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight. "In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking en route, the exercise also dovetailed with a training mission for the Garuds," IAF posted on X.

The IAF said that the exercise also helped in a training mission for the Garuds.

ISRO Selects 4 IAF Pilots As Astronaut-Designates For 2024 Moon Mission
